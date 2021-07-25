Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita on rumours of quitting show: ‘Totally untrue’ – The Indian Express









Munmun Dutta plays Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Munmun Dutta/Instagram)

Actor Munmun Dutta has responded to speculations that she will not continue to star in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor plays the role of Babita and has been missing from the show for sometime now. This had led to rumours that she was asked to quit Taarak Mehta after a controversy over her alleged casteist remark in a video.

Now, the actor, who has been part of the show for 13 years, quashed the rumours. She said the current track of Taarak mehta Ka ooltah Chashmah “did not require my presence.”

“Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot,” she clarified to ETimes.

The actor, reiterating that she has not quit Taarak Mehta, added, “If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate.”

In a statement, the producers of the show also quashed the rumours of Munmun quitting the show. “Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babeetta. Any rumors about her quitting the show is baseless & incorrect,” Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd said.

Earlier this year, Munmun had allegedly used a derogatory term against a community in one of her videos, which was posted on May 9. The actor had drawn flak for her remark, following which she had issued an apology on May 10, in which she said that she used the word due to her “language barrier”.

Case were filed against her under IPC sections 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and section 3 of the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act.