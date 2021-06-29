Taapsee Pannu says makers apologised for dropping her from film: ‘They were hesitant to reveal real reasons’ – Hindustan Times

Taapsee Pannu opened up about being dropped from a film at the last minute, after she blocked her dates, and said that the makers later apologised to her. Though she did not name the film, it was mentioned that she called out the makers earlier for unceremoniously replacing her.

In a new interview, Taapsee Pannu﻿ mentioned that she found out that she was no longer doing the film through the media. Later, the makers met her to apologise but were ‘hesitant to reveal the real reasons’ for dropping her.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan about being replaced in a film after being finalised, Taapsee said, “Mere saath hua hai. Bas taiyaar hoke nahi gayi thi, maine sirf dates di thi aur uske baad mujhe nikaal diya (It happened to me. I didn’t get ready for the shoot, I just gave my dates and then I was thrown out).” She added that the makers did not communicate their decision to her. “I got to know through the media,” she said.

On being asked if the makers reached out to her about her comments in the media, Taapsee said, “Obviously, they called me and met me, not to say kyun bol rahe ho (why are you talking about it) and all, just to apologise. After I had spoken out, then they met me to apologise for it. But still, they were hesitant to reveal the real reasons ki aisa kyun kiya (why they replaced me).”

In early 2019, Taapsee claimed that she blocked her dates for Pati Patni Aur Woh but the producers later told director Mudassar Aziz to ‘take someone else’. She told Mumbai Mirror, “When I tried to confront the producers, I wasn’t given a proper reason. As much as I have been trying to get some clarity on the matter, they have been putting the conversation off, which is very weird.” The film eventually starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

At the time, producers Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra had issued a statement saying that they approached several actors who they thought fit the role but ‘never made any commitment to’ Taapsee.