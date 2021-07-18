Taapsee Pannu says boyfriend Mathias Boe has watched all her films, but ‘does not understand the emotions’ – Hindustan Times

Taapsee Pannu has said that while her mother is a “hopeless cheerleader”, her boyfriend Mathias Boe does not quite understand the sentiments that she portrays onscreen. In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Taapsee Pannu also talked about her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu.

Asked to name films of her’s that are her mother and boyfriend’s favourites, Taapsee Pannu said, “My mom is that hopeless a cheerleader, she loves all my films. As for my boyfriend (Mathias Boe), I don’t think he still understands any of these Hindi films. He has watched all my films, but they are too lengthy for the western world (and him). He does not understand the emotions. He has watched them all but he cannot connect with the emotional, dramatic parts. Like he saw Thappad but could not identify with the emotions as women dominate his part of the world. He can not connect with the emotions that I portray onscreen.”

Taapsee also said that she is very stressed about her upcoming film, Shabaash Mithu. “I can tell you which one I am most stressed about. I am very stressed about Shabaash Mithu because I am fish out of water in the film. I never played cricket before the film. I am scared and stressed about playing the right cricket, it is a religion in our country.”

“And, Mithali is also very much active. The third reason is, people who know Mithali, know how she is diametrically opposite to me. I speak my mind and do not have a filter while she is well-spoken, is very thoughtfully spoken. She is classic. I am anything but classic, as personalities we are poles apart. I am nervous about how it is going to turn out,” she added.

Last seen in Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee announced the launch of her production house Outsider Films last week.