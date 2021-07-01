Taapsee Pannu recalls dad’s awkwardness at watching films with ‘explicit scenes’ with teenage daughters around – Hindustan Times

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane’s new film, Haseen Dillruba, pays homage to Hindi pulp thrillers. The trio was asked in a new interview if they’ve ever been caught watching ‘hot’ films.

While Vikrant Massey admitted that his aunt walked in on him and his cousins watching something that they weren’t supposed to, Harshvardhan Rane recalled being scammed by a B-grade film where you’d have to get bored for hours just for a couple of scenes. Taapsee Pannu, meanwhile, said that growing up, there used to be awkwardness at home when an ‘explicit scene’ used to show up when the family was watching a movie.

“Dad mostly used to watch English action films,” Taapsee told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview. “We had just one TV, so if dad would start watching, we’d have no option but to watch along. We didn’t go out to watch films, per se. It’s normal to have a lovemaking, or a certain kind of explicit scene. But it becomes very awkward when it’s next to your teenage daughters. So both of us are sitting there, and it’s almost like all of us have started sweating, trying to understand who should do what.”

She said that the ‘very obvious’ way for them to deflect the awkwardness was to suddenly leave to get water, or switch the channel. “Stuff like this has happened to me, but not like anyone has caught…”

Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba will arrive on Netflix on Friday. It marks Vikrant’s fourth Netflix project in a row, after Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny. Taapsee has films such as Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Rashmi Rocket and Shabhaash Mithu in the pipeline.