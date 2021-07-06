Home ENTERTAINMENT Taapsee Pannu approaches Robert Downey Jr on social media, gets the cold shoulder – WION
ENTERTAINMENT

Taapsee Pannu approaches Robert Downey Jr on social media, gets the cold shoulder – WION

Lately, Taapsee Pannu’s been all over the internet thanks to her latest outing ‘Haseen Dillruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane on Netflix. And in a promotional digital lie detector game for the film, Massey asked Taapsee if she had direct messaged (DMd) anyone who doesn’t follow her. The lady was quick to admit that she had and never heard back from that celebrity.

She revealed, “So, I DM’d Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like I have more followers than you also! (sic).”

Although it is not clear which platform was it that she had approached the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor on, both Taapsee and Downey Jr have two social media platforms in common: Instagram and Twitter. The actress has over 18.8 million followers on Instagram and 4.6 million followers on Twitter whereas Downey Jr has 50.7 million followers on Instagram and 16.4 million followers on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in ‘Looop Lapeta’ opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is the official Hindi remake of German film ‘Run Lola Run’ and it is the first time that this lead pair will be seen together on screen. Downey Jr, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Black Widow’ on July 7 and then in ‘All-Star Wekend’ alongside Jamie Foxx.

