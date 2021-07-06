T1 signs League of Legends: Wild Rift team – Dot Esports

T1 became the second League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) team after KT Rolster to enter Riot’s mobile MOBA, Wild Rift.

The org unveiled its roster today featuring JJong (Baron lane), JY (jungle), Core (mid), Haru (ADC), and PenGuin (support). This announcement comes even though Riot has yet to reveal a roadmap for Wild Rift esports in South Korea. Other regions in the world have received official competitions, with some currently ongoing. Of the major regions, North America and South Korea are yet to get any official Wild Rift esports competitions.

With T1 and KT Rolster already signing teams in the game, an announcement regarding Wild Rift esports in the region should be made soon.

T1 is one of the biggest organizations in the country. The org’s League of Legends team is one of the most decorated in the MOBA, having won the World Championship three times. Currently, it also has teams in Fortnite, Apex Legends, Hearthstone, PUBG, Dota 2, Super Smash Bros, Pokémon, Valorant, and Overwatch.

This won’t be T1’s first foray into a mobile game, though. Last year, the organization entered PUBG Mobile by acquiring the roster of local team Xenon. While an official announcement regarding the team hasn’t been made, it appears that they have disbanded following some poor performances over the past year.