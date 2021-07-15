Home Technology T1 fires League of Legends coaches Daeny and Zefa – Dot Esports
Technology

T1 fires League of Legends coaches Daeny and Zefa – Dot Esports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
t1-fires-league-of-legends-coaches-daeny-and-zefa-–-dot-esports

T1 has fired its two League of Legends head coaches Daeny and Zefa after just seven months with the organization. 

“We are making this change at this point in an effort to reinvigorate our team’s chances of success with eight games remaining,” T1 said in a statement via the team’s Twitter account.

After winning Worlds 2020 while spearheading the DAMWON Gaming coaching staff last year, Daeny and Zefa had been brought onto the T1 coaching staff for the 2021 season in hopes of turning the organization around. In 2020, T1 had missed the League of Legends World Championship for just the third time in the organization’s history.

Now, after five weeks of play in the 2021 LCK Summer Split, T1 sits in fifth place with a record of 5-5. The team ranks behind Gen.G, DWG KIA, Nongshim RedForce, and Afreeca Freecs in the LCK standings. Together, the duo of coaches posted a win-loss record of 17-13 across T1’s matches this year. In terms of individual games, T1 has put up a win rate of 57 percent in 2021. 

“We still have high hopes to finish strong in the LCK and earn a spot at Worlds,” T1 said in its statement. 

T1 has not made an announcement as to who will lead the League team’s coaching staff moving forward. T1 will return to the LCK stage in just a few hours, as the team is set to kick off this week’s slate of games against longtime rival KT Rolster. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Jane Horvath – POLITICO – POLITICO.eu

Nintendo Reminds Us Splatoon 3 Is Still On...

TikTok Becomes the First Non-Facebook Owned App to...

Zero-day exploit allowed SolarWinds hackers to extract login...

Amazon adds AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to two...

Clubhouse finally lets users slide into DMs with...

This Tiny Gadget Turns Human Sweat Into Electrical...

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Mock CDPR Game Statistics With...

Governments consider digital health pass rules, seek balance...

Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets Award – THISDAY Newspapers

Leave a Reply