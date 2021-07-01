T-Mobile launches REVVL V+ 5G with Dimensity 700 for $200 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

T-Mobile is announcing the newest entry to its REVVL family. The US carrier has a lineup of self-branded budget-conscious Android phones and the latest addition is the REVVL V+ 5G. It can be had for $199 with support for T-Mobile’s sub-5 5G networks, but what else does it have?

There’s a large 6.82-inch LCD screen with 720p+ resolution. This phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There’s also a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge support (a charging cable and adapter are included in the box). There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

There’s a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP main camera, along with 5MP and 2MP secondary cameras. The selfie camera is contained in a notch around front and that’s a 16MP snapper.

The REVVL V+ 5G will be available from Metro stores starting July 12 with T-Mobile’s physical and online stores beginning sales on July 23 for $200. That’s $8.34/month for 24 months not including sales tax.

Source