T.B Joshua: Synagogue Church now legally belongs to Evelyn, disciples, others must see her as mother – SCOAN

The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, has declared that the Church now legally belongs to Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late founder, Temitope Balogun Joshua.

The Church had earlier dismissed a spate of rumours making the rounds that the ministry is engulfed in a succession tussle purportedly between Evelyn and some evangelists.

SCOAN, in a statement made available to bioreports on Thursday by its media team, said that this sequence of events clearly points to an attempt by some mischief makers to draw the ministry into unnecessary controversies.

TB Joshua’s death did not surprise me – Wife

“Mrs. Evelyn Joshua is in a mourning mood, following the burial of her late husband on Friday 9 July, 2021 and as a responsible wife and mother, the least favour she deserves from well-meaning Nigerians is for them to respect the family’s privacy at these trying times,” the statement said.

“Rather than fan the embers of strife and animosity, she has remained focused on preserving the legacies of her late husband.

“Even when her husband was alive, she was not known to be an over-ambitious and domineering woman. Instead, she preferred to support her husband and the ministry from behind without exhibiting any selfish instincts even when she had all the powers to do so.

“What other proof do we need to know that she is a great leader who can manage people and situations?

As the legally married wife of the late Prophet, Mrs. Evelyn Joshua cannot be in contention whatsoever with any person or group of persons over what legally and naturally belongs to her.

“Every member of The SCOAN, including the disciples and Emmanuel TV partners should see themselves as sons and daughters of Mrs. Evelyn Joshua who is an extension of her late husband, according to biblical injunction (Genesis 2:24).

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard all media reports insinuating that elders of the church have rejected Mrs. Evelyn Joshua as the new leader of the church.

SCOAN: T.B Joshua’s successor emerges

“There was never a time when elders of the church sat together to deliberate on any succession issue.

“Be informed that at the appropriate time, the new leader of the ministry shall be made known, according to the move of the Holy Spirit.

“For now, Mrs. Evelyn Joshua is in charge of coordinating the affairs of the church.”