Officials of the Lagos State Government this weekend, inspected facilities at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), ahead of the burial of its founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua.

This is in a bid to ensure safety and prevention protocols are complied with during the burial, amid fear of a third wave of COVID-19.

People from across the world are expected to visit Nigeria for Joshua’s burial.

A press statement from the State Ministry of Health explained that the team was led by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

It noted that any visitor coming into the country has to go through the mandatory seven days of isolation plus testing before they can participate in the burial activities.

“The Lagos State Government considers the funeral activities at SCOAN an important event enough to ensure strict compliance to COVID safety protocols to prevent the importation, transmission or spread of the new deadly strains of COVID infection to the State or country,” Abayomi said after the inspection.

Prophet TB Joshua would be laid to rest on Friday, July 9, at the church premises in Lagos.

The cleric died days before his birthday this year, after conducting a church service. He was discovered unconscious after he retired into his private apartment amid the service.

