T.B. Joshua funeral: Lagos officials inspect church facilities to prevent COVID-19 – The Nation Newspaper

By Oyebola Owolabi

Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi and Director of the State Safety Commission Lanre Mojola at the weekend led a state delegation to inspect facilities at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in preparation for the funeral of its founder, Prophet T. B. Joshua.

The inspection was to ensure compliance with safety protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abayomi said the inspection was in line with the government’s third wave mitigation strategy to prevent the importation and spread of new strains of the virus.

He added that the inspection and meeting with officials of SCOAN was at the behest of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who directed that SCOAN be given all the support required to host the late prophet’s funeral.

He said: “On behalf of the Lagos State government, we want to offer our deep condolences to the family of the prophet and members of the congregation. In these very precarious times that we are in, with a global pandemic that is evolving dynamically; what we now know is that there are different strains of the virus circulating around the world, and Lagos has a very strong third wave prevention strategy.

“The likely cause of a third wave is going to be an importation from infected visitors, so we are particularly careful about working with the Synagogue to make sure we have a collaboration that will reduce the opportunity to zero of us either importing a virus or even allowing someone who is positive to interact with the community.

“So we have had series of engagements with the officials and executive of SCOAN; we are also in touch with the Federal Government; the Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The Incident Commander, Mr. Governor, has said this is a priority event and we have to ensure that we give SCOAN all the support it requires to make sure that the series of planned events for the funeral scheduled between the July 5 and 11 are performed under the strict guidelines to limit any possibilities of introducing foreign COVID-19 variants among the congregation or the movement of the virus in such an environment that would make transmission easier.”

The commissioner added that biosecurity and safety experts will also be on ground to work with the local organising committee to monitor and ensure safety of attendees.