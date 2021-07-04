System Shock Remake Reveals Gameplay Trailer – TheGamer

Nightdive Studios has released a seven minute teaser trailer for the upcoming System Shock remake. It showcases gameplay features like exploration, combat, inventory management, and the overall creepy setting of the game.

We already got a look at the remake thanks to the demo released back in February, and it’s a pretty obvious upgrade from the 1994 version of the game. The developers have tried to stay as true to the original as possible in terms of certain aesthetics and the atmosphere, but it’s undoubtedly a whole new game thanks to the modern technology used to remake the classic.

The trailer shows us what it would be like to roam around in the narrow corridors of the game, while trying to get past killer robots. The atmosphere and ambient music creates an eerie setting which makes you dread what you may find around the next corner. We also got to look at the rewiring minigame to open doors, as well as the inventory management system. The trailer ends with an intense sequence featuring a giant robot chasing down the player as they desperately unload their shotgun on it.

For those who aren’t too well versed on the original game, System Shock was launched in 1994, and was one of the first FPS games to incorporate RPG elements. The item based inventory, varying damage types based on ammo were all systems that were added into the game. It’s also considered as the inspiration behind the Bioshock series.

The trailer also goes on to mention that pre-ordering this remake will also get you the enhanced version of System Shock 2 which is set to release later this year. This enhanced edition will not only be a visual upgrade, but will also support VR, implemented by Nightdive’s own VR-focussed development team.

The studio claimed that VR support was considered while reverse-engineering the missing libraries for the game. Half-Life: Alyx was a major source of inspiration, because of how the game immersed you into the setting. Nightdive hopes to create a “really remarkable, built from the ground up VR experience” for System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition with both single-player and multiplayer modes fully playable in VR.





