Sylvester Stallone divorce: Jennifer Flavin files in county, cites ‘waste of marital assets’

WEST PALM BEACH — The wife of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone filed for divorce in Palm Beach County Circuit Court last week, saying the couple’s 25-year marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents.

Entrepreneur and former model Jennifer Flavin filed a petition for “dissolution of marriage” Aug. 19, court records show. The couple married in May 1997 in London and have three daughters: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. In December 2020, the couple bought a lakefront Palm Beach estate on the far north end of the island.

Sylvester Stallone on his divorce“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Stallone, 76, said in a statement Wednesday to the New York Post.

The petition for dissolution alleges that Stallone engaged in the “intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Wife Jennifer Flavin wants exclusive use of Palm Beach estate

In December 2020, “Rocky” and “Rambo” star Sylvester Stallone used his Southpaw Trust to buy, for a recorded $35.38 million, this lakeside estate at 1480 N. Lake Way on the North End of Palm Beach.

The document indicates that Flavin, 54, is requesting that she “be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor.” Flavin is also seeking exclusive use of the Palm Beach estate while the divorce proceedings are pending, records show.

Stallone, known for iconic movie roles such as “Rocky” and “Rambo,” has longtime family ties to South Florida and once owned an estate near Coconut Grove in Miami. His late father, Frank Stallone Sr., had a house in Wellington and was well known among the village’s polo community.

Sylvester Stallone’s acting and screenwriting career brought him Academy Award nominations for best actor and screenwriter for “Rocky” in 1977.

In 2015, Stallone reprised his character, Rocky Balboa, in “Creed,” a role that earned him a Golden Globe award and another Oscar nomination, both for best supporting actor.

Burt Reynolds and Sylvester Stallone attend a boxing match at the West Palm Beach Auditorium in 1982. Reynolds, the former movie star, died in Palm Beach County in 2018. The two attended the boxing match between heavyweights Lee Canalito, whom Stallone co-managed, and Louis Acosta. Canalito knocked out Acosta in the first round.

