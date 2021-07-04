-
MLB.com
Manny Machado’s two-run homer
Manny Machado smacks a two-run homer to center field, scoring Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres take a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st
-
Associated Press
Marlins hit Acuña with 1st pitch, 3 ejected; Braves win 1-0
Marlins starter Pablo López insisted he wasn’t trying to plunk Ronald Acuña Jr. The umpiring crew didn’t agree. López was ejected after hitting Acuña with his very first pitch, leading to the only run as the Atlanta Braves edged Miami 1-0 Friday night. “We all know Acuña is a superstar,” López said.
-
Associated Press
Yanks-Mets rained out in Subway Series opener, play 2 Sunday
Clint Frazier is on the 10-day injured list with vertigo, three years after a concussion hampered him an entire season. The 26-year-old New York Yankees outfielder left Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning because of dizziness. New York filled the roster spot with outfielder Tim Locastro, obtained a day earlier from Arizona for right-hander Keegan Curtis.
-
Associated Press
-
Associated Press
Walker shuts down Yanks, Mets take series opener 8-3
Taijuan Walker dealt, Brandon Nimmo delivered and Mets fans delighted over an easy victory in the Bronx. All of their “Let’s go Mets!” chants got minimal pushback at this Subway Series opener, what with many Yankees fans sensing this season has already gone off the rails. Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 8-3 Saturday to open a three-game set.
-
SNY
Mets vs Yankees Highlights: Nimmo return sparks offense, as Mets pound Yankees, 8-3
He missed 56 games with a hand injury but Brandon Nimmo returned to the Mets lineup with three hits and helped spark a struggling offense in an 8-3 beatdown of the Yankees. Dom Smith also had three hits and drove in three runs while Francisco Lindor reached base four times. Taijuan Walker continued his outstanding season on the mound, no-hitting the Yankees through five innings.
-