sweden-vs-australia-&-olympics-women’s-soccer:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-matchday-two-preview

The Blue and Yellow will look to back up a shock rout of the USWNT with a similar result against the Matildas

Sweden will look to make it two Olympic wins from two at Tokyo 2020 as they face Australia, with leadership of Group G and a place in the quarter-finals at stake in Saitama.

Watch the Olympics on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Blue and Yellow were silver medalists at Rio 2016 and got their campaign underway with a shock rout of the USWNT – but face another stern test in the form of the Matildas.

Editors’ Picks How will the USWNT line up vs New Zealand?

Manchester United complete £73m Sancho signing as England international signs five-year contract

Guzman: Tigres need patience from fans at start of Herrera’s managerial era

Giovani: ‘The Brazilian Sancho’ being linked with Man City

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year’s Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Sweden roster Goalkeepers Lindahl, Falk, Musovic Defenders Andersson, Kullberg, Glas, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn Midfielders Bennison, Hurtig, Asllani, Angeldal, Seger, Roddar Forwards Janogy, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Schough, Rolfo, Anvegard, Blomqvist

Having delivered a surprise demolition job on the USWNT, the Blue and Yellow may be loath to make any changes, meaning that Magdalena Eriksson may miss out again.

That means that Stina Blackstenius, after her opening brace, will keep her spot up front while Eriksson’s Chelsea team-mate, Jonna Andersson, will hold down the defence.

Predicted Sweden starting XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Andersson; Angeldal, Asllani, Seger; Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Rolfo.

Position Australia roster Goalkeepers Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders Polkinghorne, Catley, Carpenter, Kennedy, Nevin, Grant, Brock Midfielders Cooney-Cross, Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop Forwards Kerr, Foord, Fowler, Gielnik, Raso, Simon

Having run out as relatively comfortable victors against New Zealand thanks to two first-half goals, the Matildas will be looking to seal their place in the last eight too against their rivals.

Sam Kerr will certainly keep her place up front for such a crunch clash, but there could be space for Kyra Cooney-Cross to get a start after coming off the bench last time out.

Predicted Australia starting XI: Williams; Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Catley; Raso, Van Egmond, Luik, Cooney-Cross; Simon, Kerr, Foord.

Matchday two fixtures