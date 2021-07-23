Home SPORTS Sweden vs Australia & Olympics Women’s soccer: TV channel, live stream, team news & matchday two preview
SPORTS

Sweden vs Australia & Olympics Women’s soccer: TV channel, live stream, team news & matchday two preview

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
sweden-vs-australia-&-olympics-women’s-soccer:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-matchday-two-preview

The Blue and Yellow will look to back up a shock rout of the USWNT with a similar result against the Matildas

Sweden will look to make it two Olympic wins from two at Tokyo 2020 as they face Australia, with leadership of Group G and a place in the quarter-finals at stake in Saitama.

Watch the Olympics on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Blue and Yellow were silver medalists at Rio 2016 and got their campaign underway with a shock rout of the USWNT – but face another stern test in the form of the Matildas.

Editors’ Picks

  • How will the USWNT line up vs New Zealand?
  • Manchester United complete £73m Sancho signing as England international signs five-year contract
  • Guzman: Tigres need patience from fans at start of Herrera’s managerial era
  • Giovani: ‘The Brazilian Sancho’ being linked with Man City

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year’s Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Sweden roster
Goalkeepers Lindahl, Falk, Musovic
Defenders Andersson, Kullberg, Glas, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn
Midfielders Bennison, Hurtig, Asllani, Angeldal, Seger, Roddar
Forwards Janogy, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Schough, Rolfo, Anvegard, Blomqvist

Having delivered a surprise demolition job on the USWNT, the Blue and Yellow may be loath to make any changes, meaning that Magdalena Eriksson may miss out again.

That means that Stina Blackstenius, after her opening brace, will keep her spot up front while Eriksson’s Chelsea team-mate, Jonna Andersson, will hold down the defence.

Predicted Sweden starting XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Andersson; Angeldal, Asllani, Seger; Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Rolfo.

Position Australia roster
Goalkeepers Williams, Micah, Arnold
Defenders Polkinghorne, Catley, Carpenter, Kennedy, Nevin, Grant, Brock
Midfielders Cooney-Cross, Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop
Forwards Kerr, Foord, Fowler, Gielnik, Raso, Simon

Having run out as relatively comfortable victors against New Zealand thanks to two first-half goals, the Matildas will be looking to seal their place in the last eight too against their rivals.

Sam Kerr will certainly keep her place up front for such a crunch clash, but there could be space for Kyra Cooney-Cross to get a start after coming off the bench last time out.

Predicted Australia starting XI: Williams; Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Catley; Raso, Van Egmond, Luik, Cooney-Cross; Simon, Kerr, Foord.

Matchday two fixtures

Fixtures Kickoff time
Chile vs Canada 3.30am ET, 12.30am PT
China vs Zambia 4.00am ET, 1.00am PT
Sweden vs Australia 4:30am ET, 1.30am PT
Japan vs Great Britain 6.30am ET, 3.30am PT
Netherlands vs Brazil 7.00am ET, 4.00am PT
New Zealand vs USWNT 7:30am ET, 430am PT
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Miquissone: Simba SC confirm Al Ahly and Kaizer...

Olympics Football: Banda scores another hat-trick for Zambia...

The ages of Kaizer Chiefs’ new signings: Will...

Billiat: Kaizer Chiefs forward reveals why he was...

Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s football LIVE: Team GB...

Man Utd hand Solskjaer new three-year contract

Olympics Football: The day South Africa stopped Neymar...

Tottenham complete signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Gollini

Arsenal & Man City-linked Zakaria ‘would prefer a...

Tonga beats Cook Islands 54-10 in World Cup...

Leave a Reply