CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Sweden data center market report.

Sweden data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.82% during the period 2020−2026. Sweden data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 31 existing data center and 1 upcoming facility spread across 8 cities including Stockholm and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Sweden contributed to over 50% of the overall investment received in the Nordics in 2020. Within Sweden , Stockholm is the leading data center market with 23 unique third-party facilities contributing to over 60% of the existing power capacity in the region. Over 70% of the revenue in Sweden is generated through data centers operating in Stockholm . Other cities are also witnessing investments from hyperscale operators developing cloud data centers. M&A transactions and partnerships are enabling further growth in the market. In 2021, Northern Data has acquired a data center site in Boden, Northern Sweden , from Hydro66. The North American Pictet Alternative Advisors in partnership with Brunswick Real Estate, is planning to build sustainable data centers in the Nordic countries, including Sweden . Enterprise investors such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their presence in the country by building / planning to build hyperscale data centers to be operational over the next few years. Facebook is currently adding a third building at its Lulea facility, to be operational in H2 2021. Many major colocation service providers, including Digital Realty (Interxion), IP-Only, and atNorth, develop data centers in Stockholm Data Parks, where facilities are designed to supply the waste heat to district heating systems. In Sweden , over 60% of the energy mix is renewable in nature, which is likely to reach 100% by 2040. Power pricing in Sweden is lower than other European countries, that makes it an attractive location for hyperscale investment.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Sweden

Facilities Covered (Existing): 31



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1



Coverage: 8 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in Sweden

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 13 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sweden-data-center-market

Sweden Data Center Market – Segmentation

Increased investments in data centers and the implementation of GDPR have fueled the growth of the server market in Sweden over the last two years. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate as the country is transforming according to Industry 4.0 and owing to the implementation of IoT-related technology.

over the last two years. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate as the country is transforming according to Industry 4.0 and owing to the implementation of IoT-related technology. VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominate the market with a share of 80%, however, the adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period. In 2020, Ecodatacenter partnered with Schneider Electric to develop an ultra-low-carbon-footprint data center in Falun by installing Galaxy VX UPS with lithium-ion and MasterPact MTZ solutions.

Greenfield construction is increasing with both global and local data center providers investing high capital for procuring advanced construction equipment. Sweden has a presence of several construction companies such as NCC Construction Sweden, AFEC, Skanska, DPR Construction, Dornan, Sweco, RED Engineering, and NCC.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Stockholm

Other Cities

Sweden Data Center Market – Dynamics

In Sweden, data centers, which are paying electricity tax of over $200 per year have been granted tax deductions. Meanwhile, data centers that carry information processing services and servers are also entitled to tax reduction for energy tax paid over and above $900 per year. The Swedish government introduced the tax incentive by offering 97% remission on electricity tax and reducing electricity cost by 40% for data centers. In Sweden, colocation providers generating around 75% of revenue from data center services can claim tax incentives on electricity consumed by the whole facility. In 2018, Business Sweden and Data Center by Sweden (a national initiative) supported Amazon Web Services for site selection and establishment process of data centers across Sweden.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic enhances Data Center Demand

5G Deployment and IoT enhancing Edge Computing

Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources

Adoption of District Heating by Data Centers

Sweden Data Center Market – Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the country (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

(White Floor Area and Power Capacity) Stockholm (No. of facilities: 23)

(No. of facilities: 23)

Other Cities (No. of facilities: 8)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sweden-data-center-market

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AFEC

Bravida

Coromatic

Dornan

DPR Construction

Granlund

Kirby Group Engineering

NCC

RED-Engineering

STS Group

Skanska

Sweco

Swedish Modules

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Carrier

Cummins

Climaveneta Climate Technologies

Eaton

NetNordic,

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rittal

Riello Elettronica

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Swegon

Vertiv Group.

Data Center Investors

atNorth

Bahnhof

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

Facebook

Google

Multigrid

Microsoft

Northern Data

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Brazil Data Center Market – Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

Europe Data Center Colocation Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Germany Data Center Market – Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Spain Data Center Market – Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence