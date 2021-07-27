swastika-found-carved-into-elevator-at-us-state-department

Washington (CNN) A swastika was found carved into an elevator at the State Department on Monday, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn the hateful carving and describe it as a reminder that anti-Semitism is still alive.

“As this painfully reminds us, anti-Semitism isn’t a relic of the past,” Blinken wrote in a memo to all State Department employees that was reviewed by CNN. “It’s still a force in the world, including close to home. And it’s abhorrent. It has no place in the United States, at the State Department or anywhere else. And we must be relentless in standing up and rejecting it.”

Axios was first to report the incident.

Blinken said that the swastika — which was the centerpiece of the Nazi flag and is synonymous with anti-Semitism — has been removed from the elevator and the incident will be investigated by Diplomatic Security, the federal law enforcement branch of the State Department.

Blinken spoke to the fact that anti-Semitism is often connected with other forms of hatred and said none of them should be part of the US culture or the culture within the State Department.