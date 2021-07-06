swamp-hit-list:-‘get-the-hell-out-of-our-great-country,’-says-marjorie-taylor-greene

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spent the July Fourth weekend flying the American flag, and now, she’s back to telling its critics to love it or leave it.

In a series of 15 tweets, the sometimes controversial Republican that Democrats love to hate said she was presenting Middle America’s feelings to her colleagues in Washington to chew on.

“Letting everyone in the swamp know what’s up,” the avid supporter of former President Donald Trump told Secrets.

Greene added that she’s “putting the people’s voices in their face so they can’t ignore them. Just telling the truth.”

She put her list up after a series of media reports critical of America’s founding and the flag were published over the holiday and after Democratic Rep. Cori Bush said Independence Day was for white people.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” tweeted Bush, a member of the left-wing “Squad.”

Greene was quick to react but then added several other points explaining her view of the nation versus critics.

Below are the highlights of her list:

“Most of the people that I talk to daily are regular Americans and I like it that way because I am one of them.” “People feel like the mainstream media is the most destructive dividing force in our country.” “Democrats are in major trouble going into ’22 for putting America in peril and danger on 2 fronts. The border & attacking the police.” “The 2020 election is still #1 to Republican voters.” “Republicans are angry at the biggest Republican fundraising giants who are raising money to protect House members who voted to impeach Pres Trump and kick me off committees.” “No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant.” “Americans don’t care how many scoops of vanilla choc chip ice cream Biden can eat & see the media covering up his pathetic failures as POTUS.” “No one likes Kamala. Not even the Democrats.” “Dems embrace of the Progressive Squad aka Communists are going to be their downfall.” “Everyone hates Ilhan Omar, both sides of the aisle.” “The non-stop dog whistle labeling everything racist is broken. We’ve had a black POTUS, VP woman of color, black members of Congress, and so many successful & wealthy black Americans.” “Your identity is not your sexual preference or what you like to do in the bedroom.” “The persistent hate the American flag vomit coming from the radical left makes the Democrat party look really really bad.” “If you don’t like America or our flag, then get the hell out of our GREAT country & go live in some other s***hole Socialist or Communist country that shares your hate for America, our flag, & our God given freedoms.” “Signed, The American People. Who pay ALL the taxes that fund the federal government.”

When we reached out to Greene, she said that the list was inspired in part by what her constituents told her over the July Fourth weekend.

“People said everything I said was 100% correct,” she told us. “They said they wished all Republicans would say what I’m saying.”

