suvendu-adhikari-gives-amit-shah-list-of-100-‘culprits’

NEW DELHI: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called on home minister Amit Shah and handed him a list of nearly 100

TMC

leaders allegedly involved in the school recruitment scam in which former West Bengal minister

Partha Chatterjee

and his “close aide”

Arpita Mukherjee

have been arrested by ED.

Seeking a wider probe, he also gave Shah letterheads of some TMC leaders, including MLAs, that were purportedly used for recommending certain names for jobs after allegedly taking bribes.

“More than 80-90 lakh job aspirants were ruined by the teacher recruitment scam,” Adhikari, who is the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, told reporters, adding that the party was planning a massive state-wide campaign against the TMC government in the light of cash recovery from Arpita.

West Bengal BJP president

Sukanta Majumder

also hit out at TMC chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that without her nudge, the scam would not have happened.

Adhikari also claimed that the Union home minister had assured him that rules regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be framed after the Covid precaution dose vaccination exercise is over, paving the way for its implementation. However, there was no confirmation from the MHA about such a plan as there was no clarity of when the precaution dose campaign will be over.

