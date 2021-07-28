Suunto re-enters in India with 3 premium smartwatches – Techradar

Suunto is a Finland-based tech brand that makes premium smartwatches had announced its re-entry to the Indian market a few days back. Now the company via its new distributors has introduced three new smartwatches in the country.

Suunto’s smartwatches, including the ones that are just launched in India – Suunto 5, Suunto 7 and Suunto 9, are designed to survive in the harshest conditions. These watches are targeted at people who lead an active, adventurous, and health-conscious lifestyle, the company claims.

These smartwatches carry Nordic-inspired design language which is minimalistic, clean, simple yet edgy which the company feels will blend into the newfound focus towards fitness in the Indian consumers.

Suunto 5, Suunto 7 and Suunto 9 price and availability

These new Smartwatches from Suunto are available in different variants with prices starting from Rs. 29,999 for Suunto 5 and going all the way up to Rs. 64,999 for the top-end variant of Suunto 9.

The newly launched Suunto smartwatches can be bought from Amazon India or Suunto’s online store.

Suunto 5 is available in seven colour variants – Rs. 29,999

Suunto 7 is available in six variants – Starting price of Rs 36,999 goes all the way up to Rs 46,999

Suunto 9 is available in nine variants – Starting price of Rs 54,999 goes all the way up to Rs 64,999

Suunto 5, Suunto 7 and Suunto 9 features and specs

Designed to be worn by extreme sports and adventure enthusiasts, the Suunto watches look premium yet are extremely rugged the survive in testing weather conditions.

The Suunto 5 can adapt according to the individual’s fitness habits and can offer a customized guidance-based training program. Suunto 5 comes with 80 customizable sports modes and includes regular sensors to help track stress and sleep. This helps in ensuring that the users get the required rest on rest days and they do not overtrain.

The company claims that the watch offers 7 days of battery life with regular usage though in simple time mode battery life can be further extended to 12 days and uses intelligent battery modes to offer long battery life. The watch comes with GPS in-built in and offers water-resistance of up to 50 metres.

The Suunto 7 is powered by a Qualcomm 3100 Platform and runs on WearOS by Google which means that you can install third-party applications from the Play Store. The display on the watch is further strengthened by Gorilla glass protection and the watch itself has all the features that the Suunto 5 comes with.

The Suunto 7 comes with support for Google Assistant, Google Pay among other apps and is available in six different colour variants.

The Suunto 9 is the most premium out of the three watches that have been introduced. The watch is tested against the US military standards for durability and can offer up to 170 hours of GPS sports tracking in “Tour” mode.

Among its key features, the Suunto 9 comes with over 80 sport modes, an intelligent battery management system, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth weather insights and on-watch navigation capabilities.

