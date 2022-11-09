Home WORLD NEWS Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
WORLD NEWS

Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office

by News
0 views
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness.

It’s still unclear what was in the envelope.

Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.

“Just two days before Election Day, our campaign headquarters remains shut down. We look forward to law enforcement completing their investigation as quickly as possible,” Lake campaign spokesman Ross Trumble said in a statement. “In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said in a statement that the incident “is incredibly concerning” and she was thankful Lake and her staff weren’t harmed.

“Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy,” Hobbs said. “I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kari Lake’s unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

Officers charged in train crash into patrol car...

Elmer Stewart Rhodes Throws Oath Keepers Under The...

Student spots elusive critter on forest floor —...

Arizona county’s plan to hand-count ballots blocked by...

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack...

Bucs’ Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing...

Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals

Eye on the Tropics: Invest 98-L likely to...

Battalion of Russian conscripts destroyed in Luhansk Oblast,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.