Suspension: Yomi Fabiyi denounces TAMPAN ‘membership’ – Premium Times

Controversial Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has denounced his membership of the umbrella body of Yoruba filmmakers and actors, TAMPAN, after the guild indefinitely suspended him on Friday.

Mr Fabiyi incurred TAMPAN’s wrath after he released the controversial ‘Oko Iyabo’ movie, which was loosely based on Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape saga, his ‘social media trial’ and all the parties involved.

The movie debuted on YouTube on Sunday.

Also suspended was Dele Matti, who co-directed ‘Oko Iyabo’.

“I have never obtained or signed any form with TAMPAN or joined any guild,” he wrote, tagging the association’s Instagram handle on Friday- two hours after they suspended him.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the self-professed human rights activist was summoned and sanctioned by TAMPAN following the release of ‘Oko Iyabo’ movie.

Giving reasons for the suspension, TAMPAN said Mr Fabiyi is “guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.”

Bluff

Mr Fabiyi in his post described his suspension as “inappropriate” since he was never a member of TAMPAN, adding that “you don’t lose what you never had.

“I am originally an ANTP member, worst case I will renew my membership there,” he noted.

He added that he paid for registration to join TAMPAN but was not given any form to authenticate his membership.

“I was made to pay for registration which I did but no form was collected or formal procedure.

“The letter is inappropriate and not valid for me as a Filmmaker. Any reaction, if necessary, will be on the basis of Human Rights Violation, if I so wish to seek judicial redress. You don’t lose what you never had,” he said.

Whither ANTP

TAMPAN is a breakaway faction from the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners, ANTP, following a leadership crisis with Victor Ashaolu.

TAMPAN’s establishment was spearheaded by Adebayo ‘Oga Bello’ Salami, Jide Kosoko, two former ANTP presidents, and Dele Odule.

The latter had a running battle with Ashaolu over the leadership of the association.

TAMPAN was formed February 9, 2014, after a marathon meeting at Oga Bello’s Ikorodu, Lagos home.

The idea to float TAMPAN followed a January 30, 2014 ruling by Justice Bolaji Yusuf of Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

The ruling upheld the September 2010 election, which saw Mr Asaolu become the ANTP National President.

ANTP has been enmeshed in crisis since 2010 when Mr Asaolu was declared president.

But since the ruling, different bodies have sprung up from the Yoruba movie sector. Also, in 2014, a group of young actors and actresses, including Fabiyi, established a new group called, The Movie Ambassadors.

Explaining the reason for the setting up The Movie Ambassadors, the group’s Interim Publicity Secretary, Fabiyi, at the time, said the young actors came together to ‘‘Set a paradigm shift and move the industry forward from its present acrimonious state’’.

The group however died a natural death.

Adewale Elesho is ANTP’s current President.

Oko Iyabo

In the movie, Omiyinka Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha who was arrested for defiling a minor and is facing charges in court for rape and child sexual molestation was portrayed as being innocent of the charges against him.

The movie has drawn a backlash from viewers and celebrities while many people have reported it on YouTube.

But on Wednesday morning Mr Fabiyi on his Instagram handle said, ” We stepped it down as a sign of respect until we can adequately explain ourselves.”

“OKO IYABO movie is NOT BANNED, stop spreading falsehood and rumours. The marketer and I decided to step it down as a sign of respect until we can adequately explain ourselves. I understand most genuine and decent reactions. Quite obviously there is no perfect movie and any movie can be subjected to criticism,” he said.