The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo has sued for peace following the suspension of six House of Assembly members in the state.

Mr Cajetan Duke, Publicity Secretary of the APC in Imo made the call in an interview with newsmen in Owerri on Thursday while reacting to the suspension.

Duke described the Assembly as “an independent organ of government”.

He called on the suspended lawmakers to desist from acts capable of jeopardizing their public image and the legislative House.

He noted that as law-abiding persons, the party would not only respect the independence of the Assembly but also align with any decisions taken by its leadership.

“APC respects the independence of the House of Assembly and supports any disciplinary measures that make for decorum.

“We urge the suspended lawmakers to resolve issues using internal resolution mechanism,” he said.

“He said the nature of the suspension was an indication that it was not a case of political witch-hunt against any political party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six members of the Imo House of Assembly were suspended by the Speaker, Paul Emeziem, for alleged unparliamentary conduct.

Of the six lawmakers, four were members of the ruling APC while the other two are of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN reports that the suspension led to a rowdy session as the suspended lawmakers reacted violently over the action.

(NAN)

bioreports News Nigeria