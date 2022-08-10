suspected-transformer-vandal-electrocuted-in-bayelsa-(photos)

A young man suspected to be a vandal has been electrocuted in the Osiri area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

It was gathered that the suspect met his end on Tuesday night, August 9, while trying to steal from a transformer in the area.

The victim was reportedly stealing from the transformer when power was suddenly restored and he was trapped.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said residents woke on Wednesday morning to see the dead body of the victim lying in the gutter.

“We woke up today to see the dead body of a young man on the transformer around Osiri road transformer. He has succeeded in cutting two out of the cables but unexpected met his untimely death when light suddenly came to the area.” The source said.

In other news, men of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 58-year-old housewife, Hajaratu Sini, for allegedly beating her husband’s mistress to death.

It was gathered that Hajaratu, who hails from Wumbirmi Tilli, in Michika Local Government Area of the state, attacked the deceased with a stick after she caught her in bed with her husband of over 40 years.

The deceased, a widow, and Hajaratu’s husband have been having an illicit relationship, however, on Sunday, July 31, Hajaratu caught them in a compromising position at about 9p.m. when she stormed the widow’s house.

The cheating husband reportedly took to his heels on sighting his wife. She was said to have ran after him and in the heat of the moment, and in the heat of the rage, Hajaratu hit the deceased on her head leading to her death.

The mother of two was among the 38 suspects paraded at the police command in Yola, on Tuesday, August 9.