suspected-thug-hangs-on-the-bonnet-of-a-nigerian-lady-from-ikoyi-to-vi-for-parking-on-‘spot’-and-‘refusing-to-pay’.

On Sunday, July 25, a bizarre drama happened after a suspected thug hung on the bonnet of a lady while she drove from Ikoyi to Victoria Island, Lagos.

Apparently, the suspected thug was protesting that she parked on ‘his parking space’.

The lady who recorded videos from the incident noted that she attended an event with her partner and parked her car on a spot that she found available.

When it was time to go, the thug came out from nowhere, claimed that the spot was his. The thug who wouldn’t take no for an answer deflated her tyres and hung on the bonnet of her car as she drove from Ikoyi to Victoria Island.

Watch the video clip of the tout hanging on the car bonnet while the lady drove off below;