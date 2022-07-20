suspected-phone-snatcher-publicly-flogged-after-he-stole-a-phone-and-sold-it-for-n1500-in-bayelsa-(video)

A video shared online captures the moment a suspected phone thief was brutally flogged in public by men of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Services.

The suspect was accused of snatching an old Itel phone from a bread seller at a popular market in Yenagoa and sold it at a meagre price of N1,500.

According to an eyewitness who shared the video online, the incident took place on Wednesday morning, July 20, at Swali market.

In the video, the vigilantes took turns to beat him with a wooden cane.

The eyewitness giving an account of the incident wrote, “One of the phone snatcher in swali market Area collecting wotowoto from state vigilante security services. As old as he is snatched an old model Itel smart phone from a bread supplier, had even sold it for 1k 500.. but him collect wetin no good this morning.”

Watch the video below,

In other news, a Nigerian lady recently narrated how she and other passengers were attacked by bandits while travelling in Okene, Kogi state.

In a video she filmed after the attack, the young lady said they were attacked at gunpoint by some unknown assailants who abducted the driver of the commercial vehicle and three other passengers.

The lady who looked petrified said they were now stuck in Okene and one of the passengers had to take the wheels. However, she didn’t disclose the date of the attack or their destination.