Suspected killers of two policemen, security officer, one other paraded in A’Ibom – The Nation Newspaper

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

The police in Akwa Ibom have paraded three suspected armed robbers linked to the killing of a little boy, a private security officer and two police officers in the state.

The incident occurred at Tranquility hotel, Nung Oku in Uyo local government area of the state.

The suspects who specialise in destroying ATM machines were arrested on July 10, 2021 by the operatives of the anti-robbery squad after a tip-off.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who paraded the suspects at a media briefing in Uyo, the state capital, said the suspects were traced and arrested at Tantalizer Fast food along Abak road while attempting to destroy another ATM machine.

The suspects include one Praise Sunday Nwagu, 30, Tony Ambrose, 41, and Sunday Edet Udo,32 while items recovered from them include two gas cylinder filled with gas, two welding pipes,two shifting spanners and one coloured Toyota Corolla car with registration number BRR 437 RM

The PPRO said the suspects have confessed to their involvement in the killing of the three persons and the ATM bank frauds amounting to N26m among others crimes

He said “On 10/7/2021 at about 9:53 am, following a tip-off that unknown hoodlums used welding machine to maliciously destroy an Access Bank Automated Teller Machine at Oliver Twist, along Brook street, Uyo and carted away the sum of N8M, operatives of Anti-robbery Squad traced the hoodlums to Tantalizer Fast food situated at Abak road, while attempting to destroy another ATM and arrested them.

“During interrogation the suspects confessed to have been involved in the destruction of Access Bank ATM and robbery of N8M at Oliver Twist,Uyo, destruction of Union Bank ATM and robbery of N11M at College of Education, Afaha Nsit, destruction of ATM and robbery of N7M at Ikot Ekpene, attack on Jean Juliet Supermarket at Ikot Ekpene road, where they killed a little boy, attack on metropolitan supermarket at Oron road, robbery at E-Plus mates at Atikiu Abubabar avenue , murder of two Policemen at Tranquility hotel, Nung Oku, robbery of Maya restaurant at two lanes, where a private security was killed and robbery of R&R supermarket at Nnaniba, where a sienna car was robbed.”

The police spokesman also said five car robbery suspects who specialised in armed robbery and car snatching were also arrested by operatives of the anti-robbery squad.

He said the suspects were ambushed on the 18th of July, 2022 at about 1 pm. They include one Nsikak Godwin Sunday, Ubkng Edem Edet, Richard Nse Uko, Otobong Uwem Essien and Itohowo Linus Edit.

The item recovered from the suspects include four locally made pistols, four expended cartridges, one empty shell of. AK-47 ammunition and a red Toyota Sienna car with registration number MUs 797 GS among others.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court aa soon as investigations were concluded.