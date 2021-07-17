suspected-kidnapper-nabbed-over-attempt-to-abduct-students-in-ondo

A suspected kidnapper has been arrested for attempting to kidnap some secondary school girls in Ondo State.

The suspected kidnapper identified as Gbadamosi Sani was apprehended after forcefully whisking two students of Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Akure, the state capital away.

It was gathered that the suspect had disguised as a commercial motorcyclist, commonly known as Okada rider waiting for unsuspecting students around the school when the two students unknowningly requested for his service.

Sani took the students from Mobil filling station, Oba-Ile/Airport road, opposite their school to Ijoka area in the metropolis.

The suspect’s plan was said to have been uncovered after he refused to stop for one of the girls to alight at Sunday bus-stop and the other at Moe Obere.

Sensing danger, the students raised the alarm which attracted the attention of a pastor who was riding a motorcycle behind them along Ijoka/Idare road.

The pastor alerted men of the Olofin Police Division who nabbed him the Okada rider after trailing him.

According to a police source, it was the quick response of the men of the division that saved the students, disclosing that the case would be transferred to the Command headquarters for further interrogation.