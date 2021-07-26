suspected-kidnapper-lures-away-12-year-old-girl-in-ondo

A 12-year-old girl has been kidnapped by a yet-to-be-identified man.

The victim, Abibat Sanni was said to have been snatched while hawking groundnut within her neighbourhood.

The incident was said to have happened in Ofosu axis of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Narrating the incident, Abibat’s mother, Aisha Saani, said her daughter went to hawk groundnut as usual but did not return home as expected.

According to her, “My daughter was hawking groundnut when a bike man stopped her very close to our house. He told her there was a ceremony at the next street called “Olobesere”, where they needed groundnut.

“The man told her to send somebody home to tell me to prepare more groundnuts and my daughter followed him.

“It was the person that my daughter sent home who informed us that one bike man took her away and since then we have been looking for her.”

Following the incident, the victim’s mother disclosed that they went to report the case to the Amotekun Corps in Ofosu, where the girl’s father works and also reported at Ore Divisional Police Station.

She added that during the search, the groundnut tray of the Abibat with few groundnuts was found inside the bush at Agric, along Ore while the victim was no where to be found.

“It’s been twelve days now, we’ve been looking for my daughter,” she lamented.

Police arrest four suspects with large quantities of hard drugs in Delta