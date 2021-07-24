suspected-bandits-kidnap-11-passengers-in-katsina

Scores of armed bandits on motorbikes, Thursday afternoon, just after the Juma’at prayers, blocked Jibiya-Batsari road in Kabobi village, Katsina State and made away with 11 passengers.

The notorious bandits attacked a coloured Volkswagen Passat Wagon, with registration number EPE 754 EZ, and disappeared with the 11 passengers on board into the forest.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a press statement, he signed on behalf of the State’s Commissioner of Police, Sani Buba.

According to Gambo, the Batsari DPO, on receiving the report about the development dispatch men of the “Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji” to the forest in a bid to rescue the kidnapped victims from the criminals.

The security agents, he said, were able to track down the hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel that saw the police team rescuing eight out of the eleven passengers abducted by the criminals.

He said efforts were ongoing to equally rescue the remaining three persons who are currently being held.

“On 23/07/2021 at about 14:30hrs, bandits in their numbers, on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, blocked Jibia-Batsari road, exactly at Kabobi village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State. The hoodlums attacked and kidnapped all the occupants of a motor vehicle, Volkswagen Passat Wagon, white in colour, with registration number EPE 754 EZ and whisked them away into the forest.

“On receipt of the report, DPO Batsari led teams of “Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji to the area, chased after the hoodlums, engaged them into a gun duel, and successfully rescued eight (8) of the victims. Those rescued are 1. Haruna Abdullahi , M, aged 70 yrs, 2. Ruqayya Isah, F, aged 13yrs, 3. Zainab Abdullahi, F, aged 12yrs, 4. Harira Abdullahi, F, aged 12yrs, 5. Basira Isiya, F, aged 12yrs, all of Garin Inu village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State, 6. Maryam Lawal, F, aged 20yrs, and her two children namely 7. Safina Mohd, F, aged 3yrs 8. Lawal Mohd, F, 8 months old of Turaku Quarters, Batsari LGA of Katsina State.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting the fleeing bandits and to rescue the remaining three (3) missing persons. Investigation is ongoing, please,” SP Isah Gambo said.

Police repel bandits recover ammunition in Katsina