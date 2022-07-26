suspected-bandit-kingpin-honoured-with-chieftaincy-in-zamfara-says-he-didn’t-ask-for-the-title

The suspected terrorist, Ado Aleru, who was recently turbaned as Sarkin Fulani in Zamfara state, has maintained that he did not ask to be given the title.

The suspected bandit kingpin was turbaned as the Sarkin Fulani on July 16 by Aliyu Marafa, Emir of Yandoto, in Tsafe LGA of the state, after the police placed Aleru on its wanted list over his alleged involvement in banditry.

Public uproar over Aleru’s coronation led the state government to suspend Marafa, who had conferred the title on Aleru, who is wanted in neighboring Katsina State for mass killings.

The Governor of Zamafara state, Matawalle, also banned traditional rulers in the state from awarding chieftaincy titles without getting government approval.

However, speaking on the reactions that trailed his coronation, Aleru, in an interview published by DW Hausa on Sunday, July 24, said he did not ask for the title, adding that it was the emir that approached him.

“This title, let me tell you the truth, I didn’t ask for it; they reached out to me regarding it. They called and informed me of what they wanted to give me. Then, I said ‘no, this shouldn’t happen’. But since I have parents, later we sat down and discussed about it, and since the new king has said what he wants to do in his kingdom, I accepted the title.” He said.

The Katsina government had placed a bounty of N5 million on information leading to the arrest of Mr. Aleru, who is accused of killing 52 people in Kadisau, a community in Faskari Local Government in 2019.

Aleru, on his part, denied taking part in the Kadisau village attack linked to him.

In his words,

“The talks about Kadisau, please, I beg you in the name of God to ask the Emir of Kadisau or look for his number and ask him the cause of the attack.”