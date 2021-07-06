Home NEWS Suspected armed robbers kill Nigerian army Major, injures another
Suspected armed robbers kill Nigerian army Major, injures another

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
suspected-armed-robbers-kill-nigerian-army-major,-injures-another

Armed robbers have killed an Army Major and injured one other in an operation they carried out at Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Police spokesman, Asp Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the incident to bioreports.

He said the incident happened on Sunday at about 9:00 pm.

“Police received information that the Maiduguri to Kano expressway was blocked by armed robbers at Dindibis Village, Fanisau Division, Dutse LGA”

Adam Said Police patrol team rushed to the scene and before the arrival of the police patrol team, the robbers had escaped into the bush.

He said two army officers were attacked by the criminals while moving from Maiduguri to Kaduna with vehicle no.BWR 105 BX.

As a result, one major M.S Isma’il was shot dead and one PTE Harisu Aliyu was wounded on his neck and shoulder.

The Police spokesman said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

