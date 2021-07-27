suspected-armed-robbers-from-ibadan-arrested-in-ogun

A file photo of suspects arrested by the police.

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two armed robbery suspects in the Agbara area of Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, identified the suspects as 28-year-old Olanrewaju Sikiru and Olayemi Obisesan, 25.

He explained that the suspects were apprehended on Sunday while carrying out an operation, adding that the arrest followed a distress call received by the Police Divisional Headquarters in Agbara.

According to Oyeyemi, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area, Saleh Dahiru, received the call at about 1:30am and mobilised his men to the scene at the OPIC Estate in Agbara.

“On sighting the policemen, the robbers opened fire on them, and the team retaliated. At the end of the encounter, two among the robbers were arrested with gunshot injuries while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspects informed the police that they came all the way from Lalupon area of Ibadan in Oyo State to join others in Agbara for the robbery operation,” the statement said.

Items recovered from the suspects included two double barrel locally made pistols, 12 live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two laptops, 18 different phones, a cash sum of N14,590, and a motorcycle.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Edward Ajogun, commended the quick response of the security operatives to the distress call and ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

He also appealed to residents, especially those working in hospitals to notify the police if anybody with gunshot injury was seen in their area.