suspect-sentenced-to-death-by-hanging-over-murder-of-akwa-ibom-jobseeker,-iniubong-umoren

The Akwa Ibom State high court has sentenced Uduak Frank Akpan, the first accused in the murder of jobseeker Iniubong Umoren, to death by hanging.

The trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, in his judgement, sentenced Akpan to death by hanging and life imprisonment on the two charges of murder and rape preferred against him on Thursday, August 4.

The court, however, discharged and acquitted his father, Frank Akpan, and sister, Anwan Bassey, (2nd and 3rd accused), who were standing trial for accessory after the fact to murder.

Recall that Akpan lured the deceased, a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) with a fake job interview on April 29, 2021, killed her and buried her remains in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

Ms Umoren was confirmed dead on April 30 and was buried on Friday in her hometown of Nung Ita, Ikot Essien, in Akwa Ibom State’s Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, Akpan, in an interview with newsmen, claimed he killed his victim in self-defense.

Frank, in his not-so-convincing side of the story, said Ini attacked him, he defended himself by hitting her, and the blow led to her death.