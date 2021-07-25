Suspect in Clark County detective’s death believed he was being followed – The Columbian

Witnesses say a Salem man wanted in the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown was paranoid that law enforcement was following him and confronted Brown as he sat in an unmarked SUV at an east Vancouver apartment complex.

Court documents filed Saturday evening in Clark County Superior Court reveal new details about what led up to the shooting at The Pointe Apartments, in the 3500 block of Northeast 109th Avenue just east of Interstate 205 in Vancouver.

The alleged shooter, 26-year-old Guillermo Raya Leon, remains at large.

Prosecutors have filed charges of first-degree aggravated murder while armed with a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm against him. An arrest warrant was issued Saturday.

Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik said Sunday he intends to prosecute the case with the aid of a team of prosecutors. He declined to comment on whether others will be charged in connection with the shooting.

Raya Leon told his companions that Brown, 46, fired at him first and that he shot back twice and ducked so he wasn’t hit. Multiple witnesses said they heard one shot, a pause and then several more gunshots — about five total, according to an affidavit of probable cause.