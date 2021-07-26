Suspect Accused Of Killing Akwa Ibom Job Seeker Pleads Guilty – Channels Television

A photo collage of late Iniubong Umoren and the alleged murderer, Uduak Akpan.

Uduak Akpan, the suspect accused of killing Iniubong Umoren, the lady who was lured out of her home with a fake job interview, has pleaded guilty.

Miss Umoren was raped and killed in April in the outskirts of Uyo and her remains were buried in a shallow grave in Mr Akpan’s family house where the crime took place.

In the case which is being prosecuted by the Akwa Ibom State Government, Akpan is facing a two-count of murder and rape. His father, Frank Akpan is accused of assisting him to escape after murdering his victim.

At the commencement of the trial on Monday at a State High Court in Uyo, Uduak Akpan pleaded guilty to murder.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape.

The presiding judge, Justice Bennett Umoh, thereafter adjourned the case till August 18, 2021

It is alleged that Uduak Akpan on April 29, 2021, killed Umoren at Nung Ikono Obio village in Uruan Local Government Area of the state after luring her out of her home with a fake job interview.