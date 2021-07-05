Surprise: iPhone 13 will (probably) be called iPhone 13 – Mashable

We’ve got a shocker for you, dear readers: Apple’s next flagship smartphone will be called iPhone 13.

This information, which comes from Economic Daily News (via MacRumors), sounds like the most obvious piece of news ever. There was, however, some speculation that Apple might name its next flagship differently, perhaps due to the connotations of the number 13, which is considered to be an unlucky number in some cultures.

Also, we shouldn’t forget that the current iPhone naming scheme is only two generations old — before iPhone 11 there was iPhone X — so Apple straying from this path wouldn’t be as surprising as it initially may seem.

Still, it wasn’t meant to be. Supply chain sources say the naming scheme will be the same as last year, with Apple launching four new models: the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the 5.4-inch iPhone mini.

The report also claims that Foxconn will be producing all of the iPhone 13 Pro Max devices, 68 percent of the iPhone 13 devices, and about 60 percent of the iPhone 13 Pro devices, with the rest being built by Luxshare, while Pegatron is exclusively building the iPhone 13 mini.

The iPhone 13 is widely expected to be a fairly small upgrade compared to the iPhone 12, with a near-identical design, and the same screen sizes, though some of the new models are expected to feature 120Hz displays. Other potential improvements include faster processors, more storage options, a bigger battery, and an improved ultra-wide camera.

None of this is likely to be officially confirmed until the iPhone 13 launches, which will probably happen in September.