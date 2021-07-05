The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has expressed his get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, as he heads for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

Buhari’s message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘President Buhari sends get-well message to Pope Francis.’

The President called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for this routine operation while wishing him a quick recovery..

“He wishes him a quick recovery.”

