Surgery: President urges Nigerians to pray for Pontiff

Pope Francis

Pope Francis. Photo: bioreports

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has expressed his get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, as he heads for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

Buhari’s message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘President Buhari sends get-well message to Pope Francis.’

The President called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for this routine operation while wishing him a quick recovery..

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis as he heads in for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

“The President called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for this routine operation.

“He wishes him a quick recovery.”

