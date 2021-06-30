JUST WATCHED
Surgeon General on Delta variant: If you are not vaccinated, you are in trouble
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says he is concerned that the Detla variant of Covid-19 is behind the rise in cases of coronavirus in the US and warned that the unvaccinated are at risk because it spreads faster than any known variant.
