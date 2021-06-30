Home NEWS Surgeon General on Delta variant: If you are not vaccinated, you are in trouble
NEWSNews America

Surgeon General on Delta variant: If you are not vaccinated, you are in trouble

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
surgeon-general-on-delta-variant:-if-you-are-not-vaccinated,-you-are-in-trouble

    JUST WATCHED

    Surgeon General on Delta variant: If you are not vaccinated, you are in trouble

MUST WATCH

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says he is concerned that the Detla variant of Covid-19 is behind the rise in cases of coronavirus in the US and warned that the unvaccinated are at risk because it spreads faster than any known variant.

Source: CNN

New Day

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says he is concerned that the Detla variant of Covid-19 is behind the rise in cases of coronavirus in the US and warned that the unvaccinated are at risk because it spreads faster than any known variant.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Here’s what we know about the victims of...

Trump Organization expected to be charged with tax...

The Trump Organization’s CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered...

Trump Organization CFO surrenders after grand jury indictments

Opinion: Why a gag order against Trump would...

William and Harry to reunite at Diana statue...

Gap to close all stores in UK and...

Turkey formally quits treaty to prevent violence against...

Caster Semenya’s Tokyo bid ends as qualifying deadline...

Olivia Moultrie, 15, makes history by signing with...

Leave a Reply