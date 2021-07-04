surfside-local-reacts-to-condo-demolition-plan

-
Associated Press
Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered
An audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South in nearby Surfside found that the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January, the city said in a news release. Officials did not immediately release details about the structural problems that prompted the evacuation, but the building had reported millions of dollars in damage from 2017’s Hurricane Irma.
Reuters
Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The search for survivors and remains of the dead were suspended Saturday at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo as officials prepare to demolish the remaining structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. The demolition of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said. “We don’t have a specific time for the demolition,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Reuters Videos
Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished
The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the possible arrival of Storm Elsa.The death count continues to rise as rescuers pull more bodies from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, with many still missing and feared dead.Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters the demolition of what was left standing of the towers had to take place as soon as possible because Elsa is forecast to reach southern Florida as early as Monday.“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound. And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area.”Officials are concerned that tropical force winds could affect the stability of the building.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an order calling for the immediate demolition of the building.Fire officials said the building would be removed in a controlled manner using explosive charges, not a wrecking ball or other methods. Contractors were inspecting the site on Saturday to come up with a plan, officials said.Meanwhile, all residents of another building, Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, were told on Friday to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, officials said.
Deadline
Former ‘To Catch A Predator’ Host Chris Hansen Briefly Arrested For Court No-Show
Ex-TV host Chris Hansen was briefly arrested on Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for not appearing in court on a sex-trafficking case. Hansen surrendered to authorities on a bench warrant Friday and was briefly detained. The former host of NBC’s To Catch A Predator failed to show for a hearing at Shiawassee County […]
Associated Press Videos
AP Top Stories July 2 P
A cargo plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday and both people on board have been rescued. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 in the water.
Good Morning America
How to stay safe from shark attacks this summer
As you hit the beach this Fourth of July weekend, remember to be mindful of sharks. Just this week, shark attacks were reported in North Carolina, Southern California and Northern California. There were 33 unprovoked shark attacks on humans in the United States last year, including three which were fatal, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida.
Associated Press
Hicks homers twice, Rangers snap Seattle skid with 7-3 win
John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth innings with home runs as part of a miserable return to the mound for Seattle starter Marco Gonzales, who was pitching for the first time since June 20 following the birth of his first child.
Reuters Videos
Thousands of South Korean workers rally in Seoul
The protest was pushed ahead even after officials denied permission for Saturday’s protest amid a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, and Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged Korean Confederation of Trade Union leaders to cancel the rally. The protest, calling for wage hikes and measures to prevent accidents, has raised concerns about a repeat of last summer when a massive political rally traced to a church sparked a second wave of infections in South Korea.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 794 cases as of Friday (July 2), slightly lower than the previous day.
Reuters
UPDATE 6-Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency water landing off Hawaii
A decades-old Boeing Co 737-200 cargo airplane with two people on board made an emergency nighttime landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early on Friday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said. “The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the FAA said in a statement. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.
Associated Press
3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, downing trees and blowing off roofs as it sped through the Caribbean, killing at least three people. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) as the tropical storm, which had been a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Saturday, weakened in its approach to Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.