- Surfside Condo Demolished | Bezos Steps Down At Amazon | TODAY In 30 – July 5 TODAY
- 7 numbers show just how staggeringly huge Jeff Bezos made Amazon in his 27 years as CEO Business Insider
- Jeff Bezos steps down: Amazon founder leaves CEO role after 27 years Al Jazeera English
- Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture approaches period of maximum dynamic pressure Yahoo Finance
- Bezos leaves enduring legacy as he steps away as Amazon CEO • FRANCE 24 English FRANCE 24 English
- View Full coverage on Google News