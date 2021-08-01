Home Technology Surface Duo discounts finally hit UK, save £720 – MSPoweruser – MSPoweruser
Surface Duo discounts finally hit UK, save £720 – MSPoweruser – MSPoweruser

While Microsoft is in the process of readying the Surface Duo 2 for a launch in the September-October timeframe, the company has started clearing stocks on the first-generation Surface Duo in USA, but those deals have not really reached the UK.

That is until now.  The Surface Duo(128GB) is now available at a new low of only £679, a whole £720 off the usual retail price.

However, it’s worth noting that the discount may not last forever and the Surface Duo 2 will likely take another 6 months to get to UK, so you should probably cash in on the deal right now.

Talking about the specs of the Duo, it’s powered by Snapdragon 855 coupled with 8GB of RAM. The dual-screen device has 128GB/256GB of storage, a 3577mAh battery, and is based on Android 10(eligible for Android 11 update). It features a 5.6-inch display with a screen resolution of 2700 x 1800 pixels.

You can grab the deal here.

