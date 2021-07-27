suprise-reason-why-barca-want-to-hand-messi-new-contract-this-week-emerges-and-it-has-to-do-with-ronaldo

Barcelona are yet to complete Lionel Messi’s contract extension and they will face Juventus in an exhibition on August 8

The Argentine’s contract expired in June and despite Barcelona’s confidence over contract extension, Messi’s remains a free agent

Latest reports from Spain have it that Barcelona are now doing everything possible to announce Messi’s contract in first week of August

Barcelona are billed to host Juventus in an exhibition clash next month and now the Catalan giants are making efforts to seal and announce Lionel Messi’s contract, Daily Mail reports.

The Spanish club are working tirelessly to get the deal done in time for the encounter so that the Argentine can once again play against fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona who are cash strapped are trying to sell fringe players and will now do everything to complete Messi’s contract extension by the first week in August according to Football.Espana.

Since his £500,000-a-week contract expired on June 30, Messi has been a free agent amid interests in Premier League club Manchester City and French Ligue 1 side PSG.

Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to return to Spain on August 2 for pre-season activities.

And pressure is mounting to get the deal done before their friendly with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus on August 8.

The Catalans will take on the Serie A side in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Nou Camp and the report claims Barca want to have the deal done in time for Messi to feature.

Barcelona finally unveil Memphis Depay

Barcelona have finally unveiled their new player Memphis Depay as the Dutch forward disclosed that it is a dream come true for him, GiveMeSport reports.

The 27-year-old striker who joins from French club Lyon also admitted that he is looking forward to playing with the “best player in the world” Lionel Messi.

Depay who official joined Barcelona on June 19 was formally presented to fans and press at the Camp Nou on Thursday, July 22 as a Catalan player.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has shut down all speculations linking him with a move to Paris Saint Germain this transfer window after re-joining his Juventus teammates in training on Monday, July 26.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently concluded his summer holiday in Spain with his family after winning Euro 2020 highest goalscorer award.

The 36-year-old arrived in Turin over the weekend and was seen walking into the training complex in Continassa – with a number of fans waiting to receive him.

