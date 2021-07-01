supreme-court-strikes-down-california-law-requiring-disclosure-of-political-donors

Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court backs conservatives against California donor disclosure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of two conservative groups that challenged a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, sided with the two nonprofit groups – the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center – in finding that the California attorney general’s policy, in place for the past decade, violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. “We are left to conclude that the Attorney General’s disclosure requirement imposes a widespread burden on donors’ associational rights,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling.
Associated Press
Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules
President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law. Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state.
Good Morning America
Supreme Court upholds Arizona restrictions in major voting rights, racial discrimination case
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in a major voting rights case involving whether Arizona restrictions are racially discriminatory. The high court ruled Arizona’s out-of-precinct policy and HB 2023 do not violate the Voting Rights Act and were not enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose. The judgment of the Court of Appeals is now reversed, and the cases are remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.
Reuters
China’s Xi pledges ‘reunification’ with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke
BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete “reunification” with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the island. “Solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi said in a speech on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party.
The Telegraph
Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders in criminal case over company’s business dealings
The long-serving chief financial officer of former president Donald Trump’s company surrendered Thursday to New York authorities planning to charge him, possibly with tax-related offenses, US media reported. The indictment of Allen Weisselberg has been expected for days as part of an almost three-year investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into business dealings at the Trump Organization. The Trump Organization itself is also expected to be charged when the criminal indictment is due t
Axios
College students — even Republicans — skeptical of crackdown on critical race theory
Data: The Generation Lab; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosNearly half of college Republicans support public schools teaching about institutional racism — and six in 10 don’t think state legislatures should be able to stop it —according to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll. Why it matters: The findings suggest that younger, educated Republicans think much differently about racism and academic freedom than GOP-led state legislatures seeking to censor the teaching of critical race theory.Get market news
Yahoo Entertainment
Trump tells Hannity he’s made a decision on running in 2024
Former President Donald Trump made an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, which was broadcasted from the South Texas airport only a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. During the interview, Sean Hannity asked the question many people across the country have been wondering. “Let’s talk about your future plans,” Hannity told Trump, before turning to the crowd at the town hall to ask the audience, “Would you like to see the President run again in 2024?” While Trump has not publicly revealed whether or not he plans to run for president in 2024, on Wednesday, when Hannity asked Trump the question, it sounded like the former president had made progress in his decision. “You are not going to answer, but I have to ask, where are you in the process of,” said Hannity. He continued, “Let me ask you this, without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?” “Yes,” responded Trump firmly. Hannity then happily stated, “I think you got it right, yeah.” Hannity later stated, “If you move forward, you know how difficult it is, but you seem ready to re-engage in that battle.” “It’s not that I want to,” Trump pointed out. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don’t want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we have done is so important.” While it may not have been an official announcement, or confirmation, Trump did say he has come to his decision, which means he’s definitely not just “beyond seriously” considering it anymore, which he said to Hannity back in April.
The bioreports
As Delta Variant Surges, Outbreaks Return in Many Parts of the World
The nightmare is returning. In Indonesia, grave diggers are working into the night, as oxygen and vaccines are in short supply. In Europe, countries are slamming their doors shut once again, with quarantines and travel bans. In Bangladesh, urban garment workers fleeing an impending lockdown are almost assuredly seeding another coronavirus surge in their impoverished home villages. And in countries like South Korea and Israel that seemed to have largely vanquished the virus, new clusters of disea