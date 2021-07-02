supreme-court-puts-limits-on-voting-rights-act

-
ABC News
Biden backs removing sexual assault, harassment cases from military chain of command
President Joe Biden has announced his support for the recommendation that prosecution of sexual assaults and sexual harassment cases be removed from the military chain of command in favor of independent prosecutors to handle those cases. Recommended by an independent civilian panel that looked at sexual assault in the military, the change has been long been supported by advocates for sexual assault victims who say it will improve the handling of sexual assault allegations. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had already announced that he backed the same recommendation made by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault on the Military when the group presented him with recommendations.
MarketWatch
These 15 stocks — June’s biggest losers — could become July’s winners
To be sure, window dressing is a powerful force on several occasions throughout the calendar, not just at this time of year. Fund managers therefore go out of their way to sell their losers prior to Dec. 31 in order to avoid the embarrassment of having to report that they had ever owned them. Just the opposite is the case for stocks that managers buy for window dressing.
Reuters
Trump family business criminally charged: five key takeaways
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real estate company and its chief financial officer have been criminally charged with tax fraud. Below are five key takeaways from the indictment which was unsealed on Thursday. — Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr with scheming to provide “off the book” compensation to Weisselberg and other unidentified executives, reducing tax obligations.
Reuters
Trump Organization, CFO are charged in ‘sweeping’ 15-year tax fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump’s namesake company and longtime financial chief pleaded not guilty on Thursday to what a New York prosecutor called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud, arising from a probe into the former U.S. president’s business and its practices. The indictment against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is the first in a nearly three-year investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, which New York Attorney General Letitia James joined in May. It could undermine the Trump Organization’s relationships with banks and business partners, and complicate Trump’s political future as the Republican resumes addressing rallies and mulls a 2024 White House run.
CBS News Videos
Supreme Court rules in favor of Arizona voting laws
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Arizona’s GOP in a voting rights case. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports on the decision, and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN to explain how the ruling could impact other states.
Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Maine dispute over religious schools
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took up a challenge by two families with children attending Christian schools to a Maine tuition assistance program that bars taxpayer money from being used to pay for religious educational institutions in a case that could further narrow the separation of church and state. The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, agreed to hear an appeal by the families of a lower court ruling in favor of the state that concluded that Maine’s program did not violate the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion. The eventual ruling could build on other decisions by the court in recent years allowing public funds to go to religious institutions.
Axios
New Jersey greenlights offshore wind project that could power over a million homes
New Jersey regulators have awarded development rights for nearly 2.7 gigawatts of offshore wind power capacity to separate projects headed by Danish wind giant Ørsted and a venture between Shell and France’s EDF.The big picture: The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities awards bring the project pipeline off the state’s coast to over 3.7 gigawatts, the agency said. This includes a separate, previously approved Ørsted project.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre
Nerdist
10 (Not So) Hidden Film Credits Jokes You May Have Missed
In this era of post and mid-credits scenes, it’s important to still celebrate the enduring beauty of a well-placed joke within the credits themselves. The post 10 (Not So) Hidden Film Credits Jokes You May Have Missed appeared first on Nerdist.
Reuters
Analysis-Barrett finds own voice at center of conservative U.S. Supreme Court
Justice Amy Coney Barrett blazed her own path during her rookie term on the U.S. Supreme Court, helping a conservative majority prevail in major cases while at times defying expectations after critics last year tried to paint her as a right-wing zealot. Her record suggests she has joined the center of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority rather than its right flank, often associated with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch. As such, she seemed to be on the same ideological wavelength as two other fellow conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CBS News Videos
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
CBS News’ Natalie Brand joined “Red and Blue” host Caitlin Huey-Burns to break down the last opinions from the Supreme Court this term, including a voting rights case from Arizona that has major implications for election laws in all states.
Associated Press
Arkansas governor ponders future in GOP turned Trumpian
Leading a state that went heavily for Donald Trump in the 2020 election and that has enacted some of the most aggressive laws on social issues, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in Arkansas has been in the national spotlight this year. At a time when red state governors like Ron DeSantis in Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota are carrying forward Trump’s rhetoric and policies, Hutchinson is doing the opposite. “He represents an important voice in the party, a voice that is relatively independent of any established consensus,” said Republican pollster Whit Ayres, whose firm worked with Hutchinson before he was governor.