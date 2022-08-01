supreme-court-names-ex-judge-as-mediator-in-lalit-modi-family-dispute

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday persuaded quarreling members of K K Modi family — former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, his mother Bina Modi, sister

Charu

and brother

Samir

, promoters of Godfrey Phillips and estimated to own assets worth Rs 11,000 crore — to attempt resolution afresh through mediation under former SC judge R V

Raveendran

.

Earlier attempts, under the mediation of two former apex court judges Vikramjit Sen and Kurian Joseph, had failed to resolve the festering dispute between the trustees after demise of K K Modi in 2019 over the sharing of the assets.

When top advocates for both sides — Harish Salve and A M Singhvi for Lalit and Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi for Bina — remained locked on whether status quo on assets should be ordered pending hearing of Lalit’s appeal in the SC, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Samir, suggested fresh attempt at mediation and said issues were not unresolvable.

The CJI-led bench then, with consent of parties, appointed Justice Raveendran as the mediator to attempt resolution of all outstanding grievances of parties as expeditiously as possible.

