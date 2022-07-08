supreme-court-makes-anchor-rohit-ranjan-wait-for-listing-of-petition

NEW DELHI: With police from different states competing to arrest TV anchor

Rohit Ranjan

in connection with FIRs for alleged telecast of a misleading post on Rahul Gandhi, his plea for clubbing all FIRs at Jaipur for investigations was not listed for hearing on Thursday despite the

Supreme Court

’s order

A bench of Justices

Indira Banerjee

and

J K Maheshwari

on Wednesday had acceded to senior advocate

Sidharth Luthra

’s request and ordered, “List (the petition for hearing) on July 7, subject to curing of defects, if any.” The advocate on record concerned told TOI that all defects had been cured but the petition was not listed for hearing

Luthra again mentioned before the same bench on Thursday requesting urgent listing. The bench said that there was “no assignment of the case to an appropriate bench by the competent authority. That’s why the case was not listed today. Maybe it will be listed tomorrow.”

Ranjan’s Nupur Sharma-like petition for clubbing of FIRs, lodged against him in many states despite tendering apology and withdrawing a misleading video against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, banks on the same precedential SC judgments which were relied upon by Sharma — T T Anthony and Satinder Bhasin, both of which had ruled that a person cannot be subjected to multiple FIRs in several states for the same offence and that these can be clubbed at the place where first FIR was lodged.

