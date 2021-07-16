supreme-court-justice-stephen-breyer,-facing-pressure-from-some-democrats,-says-he’s-undecided-on-retirement

-
Associated Press
Murkowski camp teases fundraising ahead of deadline
Sen. Lisa Murkowski hasn’t officially announced if she will run again next year, but her campaign released fundraising details Wednesday that an adviser says “strongly positions” the Alaska Republican for a reelection bid. Kevin Sweeney, a consultant to the campaign who ran Murkowski’s comeback 2010 write-in bid, said Murkowski’s focus is on her work in Washington. Murkowski’s campaign released top-line numbers but Sweeney was not immediately able to provide a copy of the four-page summary of the report that also gets filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Axios
Sen. Warnock: “Shame on us” for protecting filibuster over voting rights
Sen. Raphael Warnock tells Axios he won't let the Senate's fixation on passing a pair of infrastructure bills prevent it from also protecting the voting system that narrowly allowed him to win his new job.What they're saying: "We can walk and chew gum at the same time," the Georgia Democrat said. "Voting rights is bigger than the filibuster. And shame on us if we're more committed to a Senate rule (preserving it) than we are to the principles of democracy."
Axios
White House announces ransomware task force after flood of cyberattacks
The Biden Administration has formed a multi-agency task force to address the growing threat posed by ransomware attacks, a senior administration official said Wednesday. Driving the news: Several ransomware attacks have plagued U.S. companies in recent months.President Biden on a call with Vladimir Putin last week demanded the Russian leader crack down on cyber gangs operating in Russia, warning the U.S. would "defend its
Yahoo Sports Videos
The Rush: Bucks even NBA Finals with Suns thanks to huge Giannis block
The Milwaukee Bucks evened the NBA Finals at 2-2 with a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5, Candace Parker becomes the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K, Patrick Mahomes clears up his Justin Herbert trash talk, and Travis Kelce drops a bombshell over the pronunciation of his last name.
Reuters
Taiwan to get 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Almost 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, consisting of direct purchases and a third donation from Japan, the government said, as the island ramps up inoculations, with domestic cases well under control. Taiwan had initially struggled with supply shortages, like many other parts of the world, to secure enough vaccines, and also blamed China for hindering its efforts, an assertion Beijing has denied. Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said the newly arrivals would be 550,000 doses from AstraZeneca Plc and 350,000 from Moderna Inc, both part of previously announced direct government purchases.
Reuters
Volunteer ambulance drivers help take the strain on Indonesia’s COVID frontline
As Indonesia’s health service struggles to cope with soaring coronavirus infections, volunteer ambulance drivers like Sunaryo have been working flat out to bring infected patients to and from hospitals. “I definitely feel scared (about being infected)… But this is for humanity and I’m doing this from my heart,” said Sunaryo. Working alongside government ambulances, the volunteers are playing a vital role in supporting the creaking public healthcare service on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island.