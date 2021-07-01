Supreme Court invalidates California’s donor disclosure requirement – CNN

(CNN) The Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a California rule that requires charitable organizations to disclose the names of contributors in a case that could impact the future of “dark money” politics.

The opinion was 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines.

“The upshot is that California casts a dragnet for sensitive donor information from tens of thousands of charities each year, even though that information will become relevant in only a small number of cases involving filed complaints,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

Campaign finance reform had expressed fear that such a ruling could eventually lead to more anonymous money — called dark money — to enter the political sphere.

The case had pitted the interest of charities to maintain the privacy of their donors against the states’ interest in policing charitable fraud.