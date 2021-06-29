supreme-court-declines-to-take-up-major-transgender-rights-case-over-bathroom-ban

Associated Press

Moscow court rejects appeal from imprisoned American

A Moscow court on Monday rejected an imprisoned American’s appeal against his nine-year sentence for assaulting police officers. The Moscow City Court upheld the sentence issued last year by a lower court, which convicted Trevor Reed for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. “I regret that the appellate court has not corrected this gross injustice, but it does not in any way affect the seriousness with which I and the U.S. government will continue to pursue this matter for Trevor to get him released so that he can go home and be with his family,” U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan told reporters outside the court after attending the hearing.