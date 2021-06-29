supreme-court-declines-to-take-up-major-transgender-rights-case-over-bathroom-ban

-
The 74
SCOTUS Won’t Hear Trans Bathroom Case
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a high-profile feud over the rights of transgender youth in public schools, letting stand a lower court victory for a Virginia student whose school barred him from using the boys’ restroom. The decision comes a year after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Gloucester […]
Yahoo News Video
U.S. airstrikes target militia groups in Iraq, Syria
The U.S. said on Sunday it carried out another round of airstrikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.
Reuters
Mexico sends letter to U.S. to start remediation in disputed GM vote
Mexico has sent the United States a letter that formally kicks off a joint negotiation to resolve a U.S. complaint over a disputed contract vote at a General Motors Co factory, Mexican officials said on Monday. Workers had voted in April on whether to keep their current contract, however, halfway through Mexican officials detected “serious irregularities”, including destroyed ballots and scrapped the vote. The findings prompted the United States to ask Mexico to review the case for possible rights violations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Associated Press
Moscow court rejects appeal from imprisoned American
A Moscow court on Monday rejected an imprisoned American’s appeal against his nine-year sentence for assaulting police officers. The Moscow City Court upheld the sentence issued last year by a lower court, which convicted Trevor Reed for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. “I regret that the appellate court has not corrected this gross injustice, but it does not in any way affect the seriousness with which I and the U.S. government will continue to pursue this matter for Trevor to get him released so that he can go home and be with his family,” U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan told reporters outside the court after attending the hearing.